Costa Mesa woman dead after jumping from parking structure in Newport

A Costa Mesa woman died after jumping from a parking structure near Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach in what appeared to be a suicide, officials said.

Dawn McNeil-Stocker, 47, was found dead at 12:44 p.m. Thursday after falling from the structure at 520 Superior Ave., according to the Orange County coroner's office.

Newport Beach police and fire personnel responded to a call about the incident and pronounced McNeil-Stocker dead at the scene, police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella said.

