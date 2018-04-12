The Crowd: City of Hope event shares cancer survival stories and raises funds

Joining DiBella and Porter were major donors and honorees of the evening. His Excellency Milan Panic, former prime minister of Yugoslavia, was named presenting sponsor of the gala. His contribution to City of Hope over the past four years of the annual gala tops $1.5 million. Also, in the "Platinum Circle" of benefactors were the very much-admired couple S. Paul and Marybelle Musco. They were recognized along with corporate sponsor Mobilitie.