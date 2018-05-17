The Crowd: Newport chapter of the National Charity League, Jrs. raises funds for three organizations

They called the event California Dreamin'.
As the theme demanded, a dreamy group of more than 350 mothers and their beautiful young daughters converged upon the Fashion Island Hotel Newport Beach for the 2018 spring luncheon and fashion show produced by the Newport Beach Chapter of National Charity League, Jrs.
NCL Jrs. President Kristin Sheward welcomed the crowd and joined co-chairs Angie Card, Shannon Patterson, and Kristin Perlmutter in raising a Saturday afternoon Champagne cocktail served out of an iconic Airstream trailer parked on the lush grounds of the Fashion Island Hotel.
Organizers went over the top creating a chic, classy bohemian atmosphere. Vintage bicycles were placed at the check-in desk next to old world rattan fan chairs sporting dream catchers and crochet tote bags as gifts for those attending.
For the young ladies a children's games area featured every mother's dream (or nightmare) with a henna tattoo station and a craft station with all the materials necessary for the girls to make their own custom rainbow sand jars. Perfect for a beautiful spring afternoon in Fashion Island.
The annual event is a cherished tradition of the NCL Jrs. program recognizing mothers and their sixth-grade daughters who are transitioning out of the junior's program into the high school program. Everyone was seated for a perfectly served luncheon appropriate for both the mothers and their children, allowing for plenty of table hopping and catching up.
The decibel level in the room rapidly rose with the excitement in the room. As the luncheon ended, models from Bloomingdale's Fashion Island joined sixth-grade daughters, also models, including Piper Blackband, Kirsten Dauderman, Gabriella Eifrig, Sophia Gazzaniga, Lindsay Neal and Peyton Vovan. Enthusiastic applause filled the ballroom as dozens of little girls — family members of the models — rushed the catwalk to cheer on their older sisters with unbridled support.
The financial success of the day was due in part to a silent auction and a giving event called Crowns for Kindness. This event was designed for donors to make a specific gift to a charity of choice supported by NCL.
Participating donors were recognized with a gift of a crown of florals for their young daughters. A selection of the wishes supported assisted pediatric cancer patients attending the PCRF Western Roundup, the Harry and Grace Steele Children's Center and a wheelchair-using client from the High Hopes Head Injury Program.
By the end of the afternoon, $75,000 was raised supporting High Hopes Head Injury Program, Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation and the Harry and Grace Steele Children's Center at Orange Coast College.
The Newport Beach Chapter of National Charity League, Jrs. is composed of women with daughters ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade. The purpose of NCL, Jrs. is to initiate and promote charitable endeavors, and to foster mother-daughter relationships in philanthropic, cultural and social activities.
For more information, visit nationalcharityleague.com.
Achieving Barry’s vision
The late Barry Hoeven succumbed to kidney cancer following a long, difficult and courageous fight.
Hoeven, a local Newport Beach real estate entrepreneur, was diagnosed in 2007 and was inspired to create a research foundation dedicated to supporting underfunded cancers including his own.
This year, the cancer research fund which has taken the name Kure It Cancer Research, celebrated its 10th anniversary, once again honoring its founder with a reception hosted by Newport Coast philanthropist Steve Craig.
The small but powerful band of advocates has raised more than $6 million for said cancer research with the simple mantra that funding saves lives. The mid-week cocktail reception welcomed Dr. Marian Waterman of UCI's Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center; Dr. Robert Figlin of Cedars-Sinai; Charles Byerly, president of US Storage, former football player Paul McDonald; Drew Hoeven, son of Barry Hoeven, Westport chief investment officer and board chair, and Todd Perry, Kure It Cancer Research board chair.
For more information about Kure it Cancer Research, visit KureIt.org.
B.W. COOK is editor of the Bay Window, the official publication of the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach.