The Crowd: United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County raises a record $470,000 at gala

As you read the Daily Pilot on Memorial Day weekend, the community will be enjoying the annual Roy Emerson Adoption Guild Tennis Classic hosted by Newport's Palisades Tennis Club.
The four-day event over Memorial Day weekend benefits Holy Family Services (HFS), a foster and adoption agency in Southern California. The massive undertaking is produced by the Adoption Guild, a volunteer-based support wing of HFS raising significant funds for the agency.
This year all records are being broken. The courts are full of competitors in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, with $15,000 in prize money up for grabs. Play continues Friday with the big tournament party Friday night at The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club, continuing on Sunday with finals on Monday where VIP seating in the "Sponsors Garden" promises a front-row experience for all the action.
For last-minute tennis tickets, party admission or general information, visit adoptionguild.org.
‘Life Without Limits’ gala proves limits can be exceeded
United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County (UCP-OC) raised a record $470,000 at its May 5 gala hosted by television star Tarek El Moussa of HGTV's "Flip or Flop."
Some 300 guests helped shine a light on the serious needs of children dealing with cerebral palsy and related developmental disabilities including autism, Down syndrome and developmental delay.
Honored guest of the event was Scott Pievac and Loan Depot. Also front and center was UCP-OC president and CEO Ramin Baschshi, M.D., actress Lauren Potter from "Glee," UCP-OC ambassador Brianna Pievac, Alex Madonna and Brian Ramon from sponsor Loan Depot, accepting the accolades for their generous support of UCP-OC. Jim Nye handled the auction duties bringing in major dollars to fund support for children on waiting lists in the O.C. for UCP-OC assistance.
Entertainment for the event came with style from 2018 "American Idol" participant Effie Passero. Chaired by Laura Meier and Michele Maryott, the evening did indeed live up to its title — "Life Without Limits."
To learn more, visit ucpoc.org.
Reaching out with an olive branch
Another one of Orange County's cherished children and family nonprofits, Olive Crest, hosted a sold-out gathering of more than 425 guests converging at the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort for a St. Paddy's Day-themed "Wearin' of the Green" friend and fundraiser earlier this season.
The Irish band Cillian's Bridge set the lively tone for the event led by emcee Vince Ferragamo and party chair Carrie Brock who created a magical Irish happening with support from a committee including Lorraine Bader and Lori Feeney.
Olive Crest, founded in 1973 and dedicated to preventing child abuse, offering treatment, counseling and education, was designed to preserve families and save children, "one life at a time."
Dedicated O.C. citizens included Steve Bernardy, Randy Rider, Lori La Porte, Shelli Zeller, Gabriella Ayerst, Chris Selzer and honorary chair Diana Casey. Olive Crest leaders Kerri Dunkelberger and Donald Verleur, son of founders Dr. Donald and Lois Verleur, were all present to offer genuine appreciation for the support. Honored donors of the occasion included Applied Medical represented by Jenna Hilal and Diana Casey.
For more information, visit olivecrest.org.
A really big time for the Big Canyon Spyglass Hill Philharmonic committee
They called the gathering "Some Enchanted Evening" at Andrei's Restaurant, Irvine, and according to the lively response of the crowd, it surely was.
Party chair Jacki Wirta welcomed long-time Philharmonic enthusiasts to a fabulous Italian dinner with a "Rat Pack" theme. Sinatra lives! The musical talent of Danny Freyer and his jazz quartet brought back the era and everyone was up and dancing.
In the crowd were Bill and Bobbitt Williams, Nick and Donna Shubin, James and Harriet Selna, Kay and Jim Burra, Sheila Grossman, Eva Khwaja, Christel Schar, Barbara Steinberg, Jasmine Moini and chair Wirta with husband Weikko Wirta.
Committee President Janie Merkle was front and center with George Nichols, Darby and William Manclark, Margaret and Al Clark, Jan Seitz Jashinski and Ruth Bedi from the popular Prego Ristorante.
By the end of dinner, $18,000 had been raised in support of music education programs in the O.C. public schools presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Since its inception in 1958, more than two million O.C. children have benefited from such outreach.
Celebrate the memory of loved ones, friends, and strangers alike who sacrificed life and limb in conflicts around the world representing the United States, so that we might be so fortunate to spend this three-day holiday with family and friends enjoying a barbecue and raising a glass in honor of others who paid the ultimate price for us all.
B.W. COOK is editor of the Bay Window, the official publication of the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach.