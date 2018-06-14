The Crowd: 1221 auxiliary awards scholarships to high school seniors

For the past 20 years, the Balboa Bay Club has awarded deserving high school graduates from the four Newport-Mesa district schools — Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar, Costa Mesa and Estancia — with Orange County’s largest financial awards from a nongovernmental institution.
The 2018 grants bring the total sum awarded to more than $1.7 million. At the annual awards presentation and dinner at Balboa Bay Resort, $150,000 was distributed to 24 students following their higher education goals.
The handsome grand ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort welcomed the scholarship winners, their families, friends, teachers, counselors and high school principals. Distinguished volunteers comprising the awards judging panel consisted of Catherine Thyen, Noel Hamilton, Char Armstrong, Heather Dickerson, Devon Martin, Leticia Rice and John Wortmann, chairman of the board of Balboa Bay Club Governors and master of ceremonies for the presentation.
Also on hand were respected members of the Balboa Bay Club Board of Governors including Bob Howard, Wayne Harvey, Bill Blaine, Cory Cozenza, and Jane Rivera as well as judges who are also governors Thyen, Hamilton and Wortmann.
The funds are raised annually through a combination of efforts in the hands of Balboa Bay Club members. The primary auxiliary through which the scholarship funds flow is known as the 1221 Club, a ladies social and charitable wing that finds its purpose in holding events throughout the year on behalf of the scholarship program.
This creation of the 1221 Club —taking its name from the Balboa Bay Club Coast Highway address — formed in unison with the purpose of presenting scholarships more than 20 years ago. Members of the 1221 stood proudly and were recognized including 1221 President Cathy Hamilton, Vice President Anne Wortmann and many members including Denise Schuler, a loyal and long-time supporter.
Rice, respected general manager of Balboa Bay Club, greeted the crowd and opened the ceremonies by introducing graduating Corona del Mar High senior Brandon Getter, a young piano virtuoso who has played at Carnegie Hall among many recognized venues. He performed an opening overture featuring the music of Franz Liszt, which led to a standing ovation.
The large crowd of more than 200 guests enjoyed pre-awards cocktails and a gala buffet dinner featuring a wide array of delicacies such as jumbo shrimp cocktail, ahi tuna, dim sum assortment with choice of sauce, salads and a lavish dessert spread.
Families and friends sampled the dinner selection and table hopped. The celebratory mood was infectious. All in attendance shared in the joy of the occasion, with many commenting that this annual event is not only special for the recipients but for all witnessing the future of America in the hands of exceptional young people with high goals, standards and dreams.
Anne Wortmann commented: “How can you not believe in the future of America when you hear the words of these students?”
In addition to the contribution of the 1221 Club, major funds for the awards come from the Balboa Bay Club’s men’s annual smoker, dinner and auction as well as from private donations and revenue from additional club sources.
Balboa Bay Club ownership under the auspices of the Pickup and Martin families have also underwritten significant dollars increasing the monetary awards as well as creating an endowment to ensure the future of the program.
Emcee John Wortmann inspired the crowd with warm and positive references to the remarkable accomplishments of all the winners as well as the many applicants. He gave a special nod to the parents, teachers, counselors and principals who nurtured and guided each student. The procession of grants followed.
The 24 awards are divided into categories. They are called the Pinnacle Scholarships, the Balboa Bay Club Scholarships, the Governors Scholarships and the 1221 Club Scholarships.
Grants ranged from $1,000 to $10,000. Each winner was judged on categories including academic excellence, leadership, communication skills, community involvement, confidence, motivation, athletic performance and all were judged on financial need. Students must participate in rigorous interview appointments with the judges coordinated by the Balboa Bay Club’s Aaron Trent and Melanie Hertrick.
The 2018 1221 Scholars are in order of acceptance:
Hunter Westbrook, Costa Mesa High; Juan Flores, Costa Mesa High; Allison Chen, Corona del Mar High; Dolce Sutton, Corona del Mar High; Sarah Graham, Estancia High; Liam Jason, Estancia High; Isabelle Williams, Newport Harbor High; Ernesto Martinez, Newport Harbor High; Stephanie Garcia, Newport Harbor High; Ben Buran, Newport Harbor High; Richard Nguyen, Costa Mesa High; Alara Tanar, Costa Mesa High; Casandra Chamorro, Costa Mesa High; James Brown, Estancia High; Camryn Carter, Costa Mesa High; Cole Hersowitz, Corona del Mar High; John Marlo, Corona del Mar High; Amy Bishop, Estancia High; Taevon Le, Corona del Mar High; Julianne Bartz, Corona del Mar High; Cielo Cruz, Estancia High; Matt Forbath, Estancia High; Julia Gregory, Newport Harbor High and Andy Myers, Newport Harbor High.
The students made brief acceptance speeches sharing their goals with the audience. The one common thread were the heartfelt thanks to parents, especially coming from students raised in single-parent struggling households.
Each recipient spoke with sincere gratitude and confidence in the wonders of a future yet to unfold. All of them will attend notable colleges and universities, local and long-distance, public and private as diverse as Cal State Fullerton, Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley and MIT.