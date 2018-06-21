The Crowd: Adoption Guild Classic draws the charitable to the courts

For more than a half-century, Southern California tennis aficionados have gathered over Memorial Day weekend to participate in a celebrated tradition of tournament tennis fronted by Australian-born tennis champion Roy Emerson. A two-time men’s singles Wimbledon victor in 1964 and 1965, Emerson, and his tennis pro wife, Joy, have fronted the Adoption Guild Classic for more than two decades.
“It's a labor of love,” offers the couple. "We believe in the fine work of the Adoption Guild in support of Holy Family Services (HFS). What's more important than caring for children?"
Tennis classic organizers, led by Adoption Guild event chairs Katie Richardson and Libby Doughty, and President Chris Garber, report that overall attendance and revenues hit record levels this season, up more than 20% over previous high-water marks.
The tournament attracted 416 entries participating in events, including men's and women's open singles, men's and women's open doubles, mixed open doubles, as well as a series of NTRP men's and women's 3.5, 4.0, 4.5 and 5.0 singles, doubles and mixed competitions.
The-over 50 players had their own division this year. Matches were held over the long weekend at multiple venues in the area, including The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club, Mesa Verde Country Club and The Racquet Club of Irvine, with final play unfolding at the host site, Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach. Spectators witnessed great tennis over four days and participated in social events created to foster a sense of greater community interaction.
Spotted on the men's and women’s courts competing at the open level were local tennis players Annika Bassey, Cornel Catrina, Susan Devens, Art Hernandez, Bjorn Hoffmann, Shahin Khaledan and Riley McQuaid.
More than 200 players and guests joined in celebration at the tournament party Saturday night at The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club chaired by Sue Podany.
Area restaurants hosted food and beverage stations as the crowd enjoyed sunset on the coast. Participating bistros included Authentic & Organic Italian, Bluewater Grill, California Pizza Kitchen, Garduno's Ristorante, Hi-Time Wine Cellars, Ho Sum Bistro, Meyer Natural Foods, Newport Rib Company, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Sapori Ristorante. All proceeds from the party were earmarked for Holy Family Services.
Finals day, May 28, welcomed the crowd to center court at Palisades Tennis Club. VIP guests enjoyed a Champagne brunch in the “Sponsor Garden” chaired by Maria Zucht, while viewing final play on owner Ken Stuart's celebrated courts. Finals play was interspersed with the drawing for raffle items that contributed to the fundraising efforts for Holy Family Services.
During the presentations, Emerson shared a bit of history with players and guests on his lifelong love of the sport, as well as his observations on the worldwide growth of tennis.
As play concluded, the lively crowd applauded tournament winners. The Roy Emerson 2018 Adoption Guild Tennis Classic Open Champions shared prize money amounting to $15,000 donated by the Orange County Breakers, a professional world team tennis organization.
The 2018 Open Winners are:
Men's Open Singles: J. Brooksby
Women's Open Singles: J. Sherif
Men’s Open Doubles: B. Hoffman and J. Gresh
Women's Open Doubles: H. Ritterova and I. Masarova
Mixed Open Doubles: B. Walker and J. Ventura-Cruess
To learn more visit AdoptionGuild.org.