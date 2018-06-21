The Crowd: Adoption Guild Classic draws the charitable to the courts

The-over 50 players had their own division this year. Matches were held over the long weekend at multiple venues in the area, including The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club, Mesa Verde Country Club and The Racquet Club of Irvine, with final play unfolding at the host site, Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach. Spectators witnessed great tennis over four days and participated in social events created to foster a sense of greater community interaction.