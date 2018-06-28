The Crowd: Honorees are treated to an evening performance of ‘Hamilton’

What is the definition of a legacy? According to the musical “Hamilton,” the answer is “Planting seeds in the garden that you will never get to see grow.”
In the spirit of that sentiment, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts held its annual Arts & Business Leadership Awards Dinner honoring two remarkable community business leaders who are also dedicated to community philanthropy. Moti Ferder and Samuel Tang were selected as the 2018 honorees presented to a crowd of more than 300 like-minded business leaders for a presentation in the Samueli Theater. The event raised an estimated $400,000.
Ferder accepted the annual award for Distinguished Leader. He is the president and chief executive and design director for Lugano Diamonds, an international purveyor of fine jewelry headquartered in Newport Beach. Moti and his wife, Idit, greeted Orange County VIPs, including Dee and Lawrence Higby, Maralou and Jerry Harrington, Carol and Kent Wilken, Susan and Timothy Strader, and Linda and Burton Young.
Tang took a nod as the Rising Leader of 2018. He is the co-founder and managing partner of TriGuard Management in Irvine. Tang has become a major force in the financial markets of Orange County. He was joined at the celebration by his wife and partner, Tammy, accepting accolades from friends and well-wishers, including Roger and Tracy Kirwan, John and Toni Ginger, and Jaynine and David Warner.
The gala kicked off with a networking cocktail party. The crowded foyer of the theater saw a crush of men and women in traditional business attire prepared to meet and greet. One interesting note: a large majority of the attendees consisted of young, rising Orange County couples, many of whom are relatively new to the philanthropic power circles.
Among the establishment supporting the cause were Mark C. Perry, chairman of the board of the Arts and Business Leadership Committee; Terry Dwyer, president of SCFTA; Rick Muth, co-chair of the committee and owner of ORCO Block & Hardscape Co. in Stanton.
Also supporting the cause was William Meehan of Rutan & Tucker LLP, along with other prominent Orange County leaders, including Wylie and Bette Aitken, S.L. and Betty Huang, George and Julia Argyros, Raj and Marta Bhathal, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Sandy Segerstrom Daniels, and the ever-elegant Zelma Allred.
As guests left the cocktail reception and entered the theater for dinner, the awards presentation was handled with brevity while a first-class, three-course dinner was served by the Patina Group. Ferder was introduced by Rick Muth, Tang by Bill Meehan. Both men were humble in their acceptance of the honor, issuing thanks to the many others involved, including their families and co-workers. They also praised the work of the center in reaching out to the community with a special emphasis on providing youth the opportunity to experience the trans-formative powers of the preforming arts.
As the dinner celebration concluded, the entire assemblage of guests were escorted to Segerstrom Hall for a 7:30 curtain call performance of “Hamilton.” Before the crowd departed, the creator and star of the original Broadway production, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was quoted from a recent interview he gave describing how fame and wealth had changed in life in one way: by increasing how much money he can give.
Post-performance, guests of the Arts & Business assemblage joined the “Hamilton” cast for a gathering at the Water Grill.
The evening was made possible by patrons and corporate sponsors, including Kia, Yamaha, Rutan & Tucker, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNY Mellon, among others. Individual patron donors included Ruth Ann and John Evans, Jackie Glass, Lisa and Wayne Stelmar, Lupe Erwin, Jaimee and Doug Baker, and Alan and Anoosheh Oskouian.