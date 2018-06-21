New private carrier, JetSuiteX, promises to voluntarily comply with airport curfew

Friends from L.A. who regularly meet me for fun at my vacation home in Las Vegas have raved about flying JetSuiteX.
It’s easy to see why.
They depart from JetSuiteX’s private hangar in Burbank and arrive in another in Vegas.
They don’t hassle with Transportation Security Administration lines (baggage is screened privately). There are 30 luxury leather seats per plane — no middle seats — 36 inches of legroom, onboard Wi-Fi and complimentary beverage service. There are no overhead bins, and instead of baggage claim, luggage is unloaded onto the runway for passengers when they deplane.
JetsuiteX bills itself as a “private jet experience at coach prices.”
On June 6, the Orange County Board of Supervisors cleared JetSuiteX to begin commuter flights to Las Vegas from Orange County. Flights start June 29.
To give you some background, there are two related companies here: JetSuite and JetSuiteX.
JetSuite offers private planes — passengers rent the entire plane. Membership fees, which range from $50,000 to $400,000, include a sliding scale of flying credits toward flights. JetBlue is the company’s main investor.
You can also sign up for last-minute, daily “SuiteDeals,” which give you the chance to fly privately starting at $536 each way.
Founded in 2008 by CEO Alex Wilcox, the aircraft fleet consists of Embaer Phenom 100, Phenom 300 and E135 jets.
“ … You can charter … a whole jet or purchase by the seat at prices near commercial fares,” according to the website.
JetsuiteX is the division that offers “the best of private travel at not-so-private fares.”
I talked this week with Rachel Porges, vice president of marketing and business development for JetSuite and JetSuiteX.
She tells me JetSuiteX will have two roundtrip flights from John Wayne Airport to Las Vegas on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and three flights on Fridays and Sundays. O.C.-to-Vegas fares range from $129 to $219, depending on day and time. All flights originate from private aviation hangars.
Since JetSuiteX is basically a hybrid of private and commercial flying, I wondered if it would voluntarily obey the JWA curfew since it is suggested — not required — for private aviation operators.
Porges says they “will absolutely adhere to the curfew,” not taking off before 7 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends, and landing by 11 p.m.
“JetSuiteX is considered a commuter carrier, and our flights and passengers are covered under the commuter allotment,” says Brian Coulter, vice president of flight operations for JetSuiteX.
I asked about jet noise.
“A recent noise study conducted by the airport in 2016 showed that the Embraer 135 jets flown by JetSuiteX are as quiet, if not quieter, than general aviation airplanes,” Coulter says. “In fact, they qualify for operations at any time, though we are definitely going to operate them only within the airport's recommended ‘daytime hours.’”
What about passengers with limited mobility?
“We have wheelchair ramps available for boarding and an aisle chair, should they need it,” says Porges. “In fact, avoiding the long lines and walks and jetways at airports is typically one of the best benefits JetSuiteX offers for anyone, especially relevant for limited-mobility or disabled individuals, and for parents with children.”
There’s no extra charge for traveling with dogs or cats. Animals must travel in approved carriers that fit under the seats immediately in front of their pet parent passengers.
I was a bit disappointed in this, since I drive to Vegas at least twice a month with my two dogs, Stasha and Rocco, and would love an option to fly with them without stowing them in carriers.
I was hoping the policy would include purchasing seats for them, allowing their car seats to strap in for safety. They are 30 and 40 pounds, respectively, too big for the required pet carrier, which is 12 inches by 12 inches by 9 inches.
I bet there are plenty of travelers like me with well-behaved dogs who’d happily pay top dollar for this option. As innovators in the airline travel space, maybe a flight a day for those with animals is something the company should explore?
Safety was another issue I raised with Porges.
Does the private line comply with commercial standards?
She referred me to the safety page on the company’s website, which outlines its compliance and touts that “JetSuite is rated Platinum, the highest safety rating achievable in civil aviation, from independent safety auditors … . ”
JetSuite also claims it’s the only light jet charter company with in-flight, real-time satellite weather mapping and safe taxi technology installed on every plane. The company website touts high levels of certification for its captains and awards of excellence from the National Airline Transportation Assn.
I might have to try it — but only if there’s a way to accommodate Stasha and Rocco.