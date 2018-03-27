Costa Mesa council and residents deserve a voice in Fairview Developmental Center's future

I am disappointed to learn that state Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) and County Supervisor Shawn Nelson are taking a position regarding the use of the Fairview Developmental Center without talking with the Costa Mesa City Council or getting input from residents first on how this would affect our city.
We all agree that we need housing for homeless people, but we need to look at how fair that would be to expect Costa Mesa to bear the burden of the entire county's problems, which using Fairview Developmental Center would do.
This is especially true in light of the elected leaders and residents in Huntington Beach, Irvine and Laguna Niguel balking and threatening to sue if the county follows through with housing homeless people in their communities. It makes me wonder if the county even discussed their plans with those cities.
Costa Mesa has always been willing to do more than its fair share to help the homeless. But we expect other cities do so as well.
Costa Mesa has a privately run soup kitchen. Other cities, not so much.
Costa Mesa has free and low-cost medical assistance through a privately run organization. Other cities, not so much.
Costa Mesa has a Network for Homeless Solutions and is leading the way on permanent solutions. Other cities, not so much.
As a result of this network, consisting of the city, churches and local nonprofits, we have helped house almost 300 people since 2013 and reconnected more than 100 with family or friends. We help people up and out of homelessness on a regular basis and continue to do so every week.
Are other cities doing this?
In addition to all the work we do to help the homeless, Costa Mesa has additional challenges with an overconcentration of sober living homes, more than any other city in the county.
Many of the people living in sober living homes end up being "curbed" and as a result add to our homeless problem. We are starting to have some success in reigning this in. Will other cities take on some of this burden?
The people of Costa Mesa have consistently asked for more open and recreational space and when, and if, Fairview Developmental Center ever becomes available, we should make sure to include their voices in the discussion of the disposition and future of the center.
In conclusion, as much as I respect Sen. Moorlach, I believe this idea is bad for the residents of Costa Mesa. While Fairview Developmental Center is a state facility, it does reside in our city. Any development or changes that happen there need to be thoroughly vetted and discussed by all who would be affected.
ALLAN MANSOOR is mayor pro tem of Costa Mesa.