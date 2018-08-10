Homelessness is costly, inhumane and calls for permanent supportive housing

Costa Mesans encounter homelessness every day, but without the consistent work of city staff and our community partners, such as Trellis, things would be much worse. Through these efforts, including the humane enforcement of our anti-camping laws, we have avoided dangerous and unsanitary encampments, such as those experienced in Anaheim at the Santa Ana River trail and at the Santa Ana Civic Center. Still, there is more that can and should be done, especially on a regional level.