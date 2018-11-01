Community college can lead to the right future for you

Although many people worry that taking on vocational training will fix them into a rigid pathway, the reality is much more flexible. Should these jobs ever be outsourced, and people are willing to move, they can likely become trainers and managers in places like South America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia. Speaking from experience — living and working in six foreign countries — I have observed that pay is usually greater than equivalent work back home, and disposable income and savings is even higher, given the lower cost of living in non-Western countries.