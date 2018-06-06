Time spent watching TV would be better spent on community college coursework

Now that our economy is recovering, it is important to better understand how we spend our time and money. Of course, it is easy to be frivolous on pursuits like television, social media or other forms of entertainment after a hard day at work.
However, if we judiciously enroll in activities that can improve our health, education and local community, we can set a great example for others to follow.
I have praised the classes at community colleges that we can all benefit from, especially nutrition and supervised exercises; they cost a fraction of hiring a personal trainer.
Having volunteered in the past at local community service ventures, such as Someone Cares Soup Kitchen, Friendship Shelter and the Costa Mesa Senior Center, I can see that helping others with issues such as homelessness, drug addiction, domestic abuse or aging under indigent circumstances, can be immensely valuable.
Considering that U.S. hospitals must always admit people regardless of their ability to pay, and healthcare costs can be well over what they are in other countries, we can see that helping others help themselves can be not only morally rewarding but also economically valuable.
The three hours many of people usually spend on television per night could be valuable in regards to night courses. A look at the Career & Technical Education office of Orange Coast College can show even those with careers could develop extra, certifiable job skills, such as computer programming, travel and tourism, early childhood education or a skill someone is curious about, and wants structured guidance.
Even for those who do not want more formal education, volunteering as an English as a second language or math tutor, or donating to the food bank at Orange Coast College could be an excellent way to help people who are prioritizing their education above even buying groceries.
I encourage anyone to speak to OCC or Coastline Community College. Putting more time, effort and resources into these organizations can keep Orange County economically productive and socially vibrant.