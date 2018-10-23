Political attacks on Katrina Foley distort her position on needle exchange, other issues

Mansoor’s campaign of untruths has turned to the OC Needle Exchange Program. Foley opposes the needle exchange. On Aug. 3, Foley and I (not Mansoor) went to the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting to urge them to allow Costa Mesa join the county’s lawsuit seeking to stop the needle exchange. Later that day, Foley (not Mansoor) made the motions to join that lawsuit and to establish an emergency moratorium on all needle exchanges in Costa Mesa. Mansoor couldn’t be bothered to attend that meeting in person, but found time to appear on the “John & Ken” radio show.