Public safety, open space, infrastructure should be the priorities for the Westside

After having walked thousands of households in Costa Mesa District 4, many of our families have expressed their eagerness to spend more time with me discussing community improvements.
As an additional source of information, I will publicly state my views:
Safer neighborhoods: Due to a lack of representation, we are vulnerable to crime, homelessness and the new drug needle distribution program. I will not support failed social experiments in our city or conditions that invite criminal elements. We must protect the safety and health of our families first.
Expanding the proven impacts of the Network for Homeless Solutions is how we will curb homelessness and crime. I support policies that provide adequate resources to our police department and help it to enforce more of our laws. It is important to focus on Costa Mesans first and strengthen our existing resource network to avoid becoming a regional attractant for more homelessness and crime.
Parks and open space: Safe and clean parks and open space are essential to our well being. Unfortunately, we have limited parks and open space in District 4. Fairview Park is our Costa Mesa gem and should remain as natural as possible. But for safe public use we need to improve access to bike trails, bike lanes and walkability. I will seek creative ways to find safe open space for our children and improve access and usability of our parks.
Cleaner streets: Maintaining clean streets is vital to our health, infrastructure and environment. I will stop the Westside from being a dumping ground for trash, litter and syringes. We need to strengthen our sanitary standards and tailor programs to address our unique neighborhood needs. City enforcement of our dumping laws must also play a role. Our families don’t deserve to live in dirty and hazardous conditions.
Infrastructure: Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be safe when mobile. Many of our streets are in disrepair and unsafe from conditions like potholes, parking chaos, crumbling pavement, lack of proper lighting and buckled sidewalks. I will work to get our fair share of funding as well as collaborate with our transportation department to identify and improve vulnerabilities in our neighborhoods.
Fiscal responsibility and accountability: Making the Westside more prosperous is essential to the city’s overall financial health, especially with the growing pension crisis. I support fiscally responsible practices that keep us operating on a balanced budget and allow us to pay down our unfunded pension liabilities.
We must also invest in infrastructure now to prevent costly repairs later. We cannot always assume the state will give us such robust funding. Strengthening our city’s business-friendly environment and attracting new quality businesses is how we can build additional revenue. Taxes should not increase, nor should we burden taxpayers or future generations with unfunded liabilities.
Put the people first: I promise to put the people first, not politics. As your future council member, I will be available for in-person meetings, walking districts to help identify quality of life issues, and stay transparent. Currently, I am already assisting Westsiders with issues in their neighborhoods.
Michelle Figuerado Wilson is a candidate for Costa Mesa City Council in District 4.