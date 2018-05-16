Laguna Beach is much more than power lines

When you think of Laguna Beach you probably think of beautiful water, restaurants, romance and OK, maybe traffic.
But power lines?
That would not make anyone's top 50.
And yet, the issue of whether or not to underground power lines is the early front-runner for the upcoming Laguna Beach City Council race. Everyone is already talking about it and jockeying for position.
People are lining up during the open mic portion of council meetings like it's a national issue.
It's so not a national issue. It's barely even an issue at all and yet, it will become one.
In some ways, it proves how desperate Lagunans are for something to bicker about — because bickering is the city's middle name.
Most cities have a full agenda of challenging issues: key revitalization projects, complicated infrastructure improvements, inevitable gentrification, environmental sore spots, recalcitrant crime, racial tensions.
Laguna, however, has Cox and SCE.
Oh sure, the Riviera of Orange County has all those other problems but doesn't want to tackle them, at least right now.
Undergrounding is easy and binary: pay to bury them — or not.
Officially, there will be a ballot measure in November, asking residents to pay for undergrounding along key evacuation routes. Later, the city will try to get the funding for neighborhood undergrounding.
Of course all of this means "taxes," which seems to be a trigger word for some people.
One wonders if clever euphemisms would solve that problem:
• It's offshore taxes so it doesn't count.
• Think Monopoly money.
• Tourists will pay for it in the long run.
Trust me, by November, you will be swimming in tax tables, Excel sheets and other mind-numbing, contradictory financial facts. You'll beg for a nice game of Monopoly.
Despite the gobbledygook, few will dispute the primary need for undergrounding: public safety. The ongoing fire risk — and disastrous Laguna history — make this part of the argument hard to refute.
And yet I'm sure there will be people who will try to do just that. As I said, it's Laguna.
"The water is blue," he said.
"No, the water is green," she said.
There is no debate, in my opinion, about undergrounding. It should have happened years ago. It's expensive but necessary. What else are we spending money on?
Downtown revitalization? No.
More affordable housing? No.
Better traffic mitigation and parking? No, not really.
We will have new pedestrian "scrambles" before too long. Downtown walkers will be able to cross some intersections diagonally. Woo-woo.
Will it help? A little.
If you're a proud Lagunan, think about the long view this election — both during the November ballot and the December council race.
Laguna's brand, if you will, was built on the stunning quality of its natural beauty. The iconic coastline and hillsides drew discerning adventurers and creatives who have maintained that view by preventing overdevelopment and basically being responsible.
All of that has worked.
But looking ahead 10, 20 or 50 years, the city will need prudent agents of change who can make the tough, necessary decisions.
Who will be the next progressive, active stewards for Laguna?
I can tell you it's not just about making scrambles or undergrounding.
It's about keeping Laguna both accessible and truly world-class.
DAVID HANSEN is a writer and Laguna Beach resident. He can be reached at hansen.dave@gmail.com.