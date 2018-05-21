Like my dad before me, I treasure my old Army pals.

There was David, the wise cracking, Jeep-driving barracks lawyer from Detroit; Mac, the no-nonsense staff sergeant from inner-city Philadelphia who was my roommate and confidant; "Darce," the "Melancholy Irishman" and gifted newspaper editor from NYC; O'Hara, the company clerk with a heart as big as his biceps; Mark, the moneyed "College Boy" from the Bay Area; Johnny "Ski," the burly Polish-American linebacker from the mines of Pennsylvania; John T. the "Man of Mystery," and few words, from Baltimore; Errol, the smooth talkin' Frenchman from Baton Rouge, L.a., who was forever reminding us that his name was "Errol, not Earl!"; and, "Ralphie Boy," the electronics wiz from Chi-Town.