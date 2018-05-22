48th District race is challenging old loyalties, leaving few choices for GOP voters

The battle for the 48th Congressional seat is particularly brutal this year, which is especially evident to us registered Republicans who, in addition to the barrage of electronic media ads we see and hear every day, have to shovel out of our mailboxes the never-ending stream of hit pieces for and against incumbent Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) and challenger Scott Baugh.
In the worst campaign season in my memory, friends have turned on friends with a viciousness some would not have believed possible. May 15, during the council member comments segment of the council meeting, termed-out Councilman Jim Righeimer used his four minutes, plus another 30 seconds, to pillory Rohrabacher after describing him as a friend for 28 years, six of which he served as his campaign chairman and, at least part of that time, Rohrabacher rented a room from him. One can only presume they were close.
Then, adding an uppercut to that previously delivered right cross, Righeimer authored a scathing commentary in the Daily Pilot that appeared online May 18 ("After years of supporting Dana Rohrabacher, I am voting for Scott Baugh"). In this broadside against his former friend, colleague, mentor and boss, Righeimer reiterated the things he said from the dais. At that time he did not say he supported Baugh, but did so quite specifically in the commentary.
As we voters consider how to mark our ballots, with our heads still spinning from the onslaught of negative campaigning, we must remember to consider the source of the information provided. As you read Righeimer's attack on Rohrabacher please do not forget that he was among five people found to have made inaccurate rebuttal statements in 2016 in response to a resident's ballot iniatitive seeking to limit development in the city; a judge ordered some of those statements removed.
Also, Righeimer notes that Baugh is not a lobbyist for the sober living home industry in Costa Mesa but neglects to mention that he once advised an operator about Newport's regulations. That operator later relocated to Costa Mesa.
Baugh brings with him a Dumpster-load of baggage, most of which has been chronicled on these pages and can be easily found via a Google search. It will be another week or so before I mark my absentee ballot, stick 71 cents worth of postage on it and fire it off to the Registrar of Voters.
In the meantime I will be watching these developments continue to unfold. I will cringe as I open my mailbox and turn on my television and radio. I will remind myself that character counts when considering a candidate and ponder if, for the first time in my voting life, I will be forced to vote for someone other than a Republican in a partisan race. It makes my head hurt.
Geoff West
Costa Mesa
Keirstead is right challenger for former candidate
Having challenged Rep. Dana Rohrabacher myself in 2008, I am dismayed that the coverage of the 48th Congressional District continues to lack the kind of in-depth focus on the issues facing our region and the candidate qualities that will best serve us. Everything that Rohrabacher tuned out for 30 years — climate change, healthcare, housing, water — can be advanced if we choose substance over showmanship. My money is on Hans Keirstead, a scientist who is grounded in reality, pragmatism and fact.
Debbie Cook
Huntington Beach
The writer is a former Huntington Beach mayor.
It’s the GOP that fell down on healthcare
Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) would enjoy a modicum of credibility with his commentary ("Heathcare bill is written to increase headlines, not lower costs," May 15) if he and his fellow Republicans actually cared about healthcare issues and worked themselves toward solutions that benefit all Californians. They don't. They haven't for years while collecting huge campaign donations from medical special interests including big pharmaceutical and insurance companies.
Harper and the GOP are also anti-doctor, only raising issues affecting them when it suits their political purposes. Harper pontificates, "If Democrats really want to get healthcare right, they might consider working with healthcare providers to find a solution." The Republicans have rejected doing this repeatedly while providing no worthwhile solutions of their own.
Harper does make some good points. But starving our healthcare system to satisfy the profit motives of Harper's supporters is not one of them.
Tim Geddes
Huntington Beach
