48th District race is challenging old loyalties, leaving few choices for GOP voters

In the worst campaign season in my memory, friends have turned on friends with a viciousness some would not have believed possible. May 15, during the council member comments segment of the council meeting, termed-out Councilman Jim Righeimer used his four minutes, plus another 30 seconds, to pillory Rohrabacher after describing him as a friend for 28 years, six of which he served as his campaign chairman and, at least part of that time, Rohrabacher rented a room from him. One can only presume they were close.