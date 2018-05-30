Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump have an opportunity. Will they seize it?

President Trump’s offer to Kim Jong-Un of economic aid only after Kim has completely and unilaterally given up North Korea’s nuclear capability is reminiscent of the scene in “Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” when a bandito offers Dobbs a gold watch in exchange for a gun. Both offers are rejected for the same, obvious reason. Neither Kim nor Dobbs is willing to be at the mercy of the one who wants to disarm him.
Trump is no fool; he knows his opening terms are unacceptable. Kim apparently wants a complete settlement of all security issues and a peace treaty ending the 68-year-old Korean War, with an end to the shadow of nuclear holocaust on the Korean peninsula.
This is achievable with patience and goodwill. The terms of such a settlement can benefit the United States, as well as North and South Korea. I hope the Trump administration is patient and willing.
Eleanor Egan
Costa Mesa
Hold vandals accountable
The new, colorful entrance to the Art-A-Fair by artist Okuda San Miguel and other new murals in Laguna Canyon are a welcome sight. Hopefully, the Laguna Beach Police Department will find the vandals who sprayed black paint on the Sawdust Festival’s new mural — the one on their outer wall facing Laguna Canyon Road — created by Charmaine Olivia and Alec Demarco.
Roger Carter
Laguna Beach
Keirstead’s mailer sinks to GOP levels
It is weird for me to share any sentiment with right-wing conservative Jim Righeimer, the Costa Mesa councilman who has opined against his political mentor, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), in favor of GOP challenger Scott Baugh.
I am in the same position in disagreeing with my former political mentor, former Huntington Beach Mayor Debbie Cook, who is supporting Democrat Hans Keirstead in the 48th Congressional District. Cook’s support doubtlessly came before Keirstead’s despicable hit piece against my candidate, Democrat Harley Rouda. Keirstead’s attack descended to the same level as his Republican opponents.
Tim Geddes
Huntington Beach