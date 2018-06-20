Complaint filed against Newport Beach’s ‘stand-up’ mayor is unwarranted

I’ve been very fortunate to have grown up living on Balboa Island and have raised my family in “the projects” of the central Balboa Peninsula for the last 33 years. In all my mornings of reading the Daily Pilot, and watching “As the World Turns” at City Council meetings on TV, I can’t think of a more honest and hardworking mayor than Marshall Duffield.
When I read the June 14 headline, “Newport resident files complaint with state against mayor, alleging business-driven conflicts of interest,” I thought, “OMG, is environmentalist and government watchdog Carroll Beek alive?”
But, no, no, someone name Lauri Preedge filed the complaint. Who?
Who is Lauri Preedge? She represents Mariners Realty and is followed by 20 on Facebook.
In a 12-page letter to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, Preedge has spoken, but for whom?
Duffield, owner of Duffy Electric Boat Co., has substantial economic interests in the harbor, with sales and service offices and thousands of customers, as does any successful business owner now in public office.
What is Preedge’s beef with Duffield?
He is a stand-up mayor.
W. T. “Smitty” Smith
Newport Beach
Letter writer disproved her main point
Michelle Burgess writes, “Voting for a Rohrabacher challenger does not make one a ‘left-wing fanatic,” (June 7). Then she proceeds to spout left-wing talking points to back up her statement. Sorry, she just lost her argument.
Kathleen Parker
Huntington Beach
Campaign signs still litter Newport Beach
The horrors of the local election have passed. But its remnants are still posted on every pole in sight. When will the signs come down? And who will remove them?
William M. Monroe
Corona del Mar