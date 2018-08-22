Newport candidate Stoaks is a reliable voice on airport issues

Together we have worked with Tim Stoaks on John Wayne Airport issues for more than a dozen years, which is why we are excited that he has decided to run for Newport Beach City Council.
Stoaks has been a reliable, consistent voice for the goal of controlling growth at JWA. Over the years we have had many people drop in and out of our meetings, proposing one solution or another.
However, Stoaks has been steadfast in working with the city, the county and Newport Beach residents in order to help make our uneasy alliance with the airport work.
Because of our relatively long relationship, we know that while working full-time as an architect and raising his daughter here in Newport Beach, Stoaks has involved himself in many other aspects of community life.
His activities include participation with the Santa Ana Heights Project and the Newport Harbor Educational Foundation. He and former Mayor Evelyn Hart worked closely together to see to it that the Oasis Senior Center was built.
Until recently, he served on the board of directors of Line in the Sand, resigning from the board in order to run for the City Council. Stoaks was not only one of the founders of Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter, but is currently serving as president.
We believe that because of the actions of Stoaks (and many other community-minded folks like him), Newport Beach is a great place to raise a family. We know from our past experiences, Stoaks will work hard as a council member to help keep Newport Beach the great city we all love.
Melinda Seely and Nancy Alston
Newport Beach
Newport hired the right city manager
Great job, Newport Beach City Council. They have unanimously selected a well-qualified person to move our city forward. It took sustained leadership from Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield and his fellow council members to push forward over unfounded rumors and baseless accusations.
It is curious that Councilman Jeff Herdman made a motion to wait until after the elections when he knew that this qualified candidate was available. He could not have realistically believed that she would still be available if his political stunt had worked. Either way, the City Council should be commended. Bravo.
Peter C. Pallette
Newport Beach
It’s time for a change in Newport Beach
These are not quiet times. A tumultuous election season is upon us at both the local and national levels. At the national level, there is some concern that our democracy is being tested. The divisiveness that is being played out currently in our country affects the relationships that we hold not only with our fellow citizens, but with our families and our friends as well.
But what does a challenge to democracy look like at the local level? Do you see the same kind of turmoil among factions in Newport Beach that you do at the national level? At the local level, democracy would play out with a city government that is responsive to the needs of its citizens.
Council members would have open and frequent communication with the residents of their districts. They would express and represent the views of the majority, and they would follow the rule of law.
Ask yourself if this is the kind of government that we now have in Newport Beach. If it isn't, you will soon have the opportunity to make some important changes. It's time to get involved.
Lynn Lorenz
Newport Beach