In-N-Out Burger boycott came with a side order of hypocrisy

Last week, the head of the California Democratic Party, Eric Bauman, became an example of exactly what is wrong with some in the Democratic Party today. The knee-jerk reaction was because In-N-Out made the unconscionable mistake of donating to the GOP.
Had Mr. Bauman done his homework, he would have learned that this food chain has donated to many good causes, both conservative and liberal. His behavior, however, is a perfect snapshot of today’s new Democratic Party: intolerance, zero free speech, zero debate, tearing down statues, vandalizing college campuses. The list goes on, yet many of the progressives today, who accuse conservatives of hate, might take a look in the mirror.
Juli Hayden
Newport Beach
A better solution than DUI enforcement
In reference to a recent article in the Daily Pilot (“$550,000 grant awarded to police department,” Aug. 31) about funding to increase policing drunk drivers in Huntington Beach, wouldn't it make far more sense to significantly limit the number of establishments serving alcoholic beverages?
The Main Street area in Huntington is a drinker’s delight, with too many bars.
Lynn Copeland
Huntington Beach
Rouda offers reasonable solutions to homeless crisis
I found the commentary by Harley Rouda (“O.C. cannot tackle homelessness without help,” Aug. 24) to be thoughtful, well-reasoned and focused on a topic that affects us at all levels. Rouda rightly criticizes the current administration for playing politics with HUD funding and for not providing solutions as our federal partner in addressing this calamity.
While he does not call out his opponent by name for doing nothing, I will. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) is a disgrace to the 48th Congressional District. He has failed to effectively represent his constituents and refuses to meet with them in constructive dialogue. He would ignore the problem of homelessness if he could.
We need a representative that can get things done on our behalf in Washington, D.C. It is clear from the commentary that Harley Rouda can be who we need.
Tim Geddes
Huntington Beach