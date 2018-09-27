Team Newport veered from the old guard’s ways, and the city is better for it

This is a crucially important election year for our city, and voters need to have their facts and priorities straight. As in 2016, Line in the Sand is endorsing candidates who are longtime residents and have no agenda other than to serve. Joy Brenner, Roy Englebrecht and Tim Stoaks are running independently of one another and us, individually challenging the members of the “team” that got elected as a slate in 2014 and who vote as a bloc on most major issues, including the Museum House project, which Brenner, Englebrecht and Stoaks helped defeat.