Despite what opponents say, I'm a lifelong Republican who spent a short time as an independent

Once again we have seen partisanship rear its ugly head both in Washington, D.C. and in Newport. And who has suffered? Both the citizens and our system of government. Nothing gets accomplished, and no problems get solved when we are arguing like politicians. And that’s what they want, especially those who are trying to inject partisanship into our local nonpartisan council race.
Councilman Scott Peotter and his surrogates are claiming that he is more Republican than me. There is not a Republican or Democratic way to solve the main problems about which people in Newport Beach are concerned, like traffic and over-development.
For the record, I’ve been a Republican my entire life, except for a few years when I registered as an independent. That was decades ago. Like Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan and many of us, I have at times made donations to members of the other party. Like most Americans, I vote for the candidate I feel will do the best job. Sometimes we vote in ways that make us uncomfortable, while holding our noses.
So is Peotter a “better Republican” or, more importantly, a better representative of our community? Before deciding, I encourage you to look at his irresponsible spending proposals. He claims to be a tax fighter but his recent vote on Uptown Newport says otherwise. I am fiscally conservative, both personally and civically. The same cannot be said of Peotter.
As a council member, I know that my job will be to represent the entire community and stay focused on local issues. We have a unique city and a lifestyle that you can’t find anywhere else. It takes constant vigilance and real love for our community to maintain this. It takes character and humility to know that your sole job is to represent your constituents. That’s who I am and who I plan to be as your councilwoman.
Joy Brenner
Newport Beach
The writer is a Newport Beach City Council candidate in District 6.
Why I will vote for Scott Peotter
I am an unapologetic conservative who believes in electing Republicans to city councils. I have walked precincts and donated to Republicans my entire adult life because they believe in free enterprise and limited government.
As the Newport Beach City Council campaigns approach Election Day, I have learned that over the past two years candidate Joy Brenner has made donations to liberal Democrats across the country, including Hillary Clinton’s super PAC just days before the 2016 presidential election. Now that I know where Brenner stands, I will vote for Scott Peotter for City Council. Scott has done a great job for taxpayers the last four years.
Kurt English
Newport Beach
Why I will not vote for Scott Peotter
I am disappointed to hear that City Councilman Scott Peotter and Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield were willing to attend a fundraiser at the home of activist Bob McCaffrey. McCaffrey referred to Joy Brenner as a “drooling dog” in a letter that ran in other publications. McCaffrey’s comment was offensive. By accepting an invitation to obtain money for his re-election, Peotter is condoning such childish behavior. Peotter will not get my vote.
Dortha Wells
Newport Beach
Vote Brenner, Stoaks, Englebrecht
I am excited at the prospect of being able to replace the members up for re-election with residents who will put city before self, instead of the other way around. Between adding 3,700 extra pages to the Museum House petition and the forced retirement of former City Manager Dave Kiff, the actions of Team Newport have been counter to the best interests of their constituents. I believe that Joy Brenner, Tim Stoaks and Roy Englebrecht will bring back much needed trust and transparency to our city. All three have my vote.
Sue Leal
Newport Beach
Katrina Foley stays the course
Costa Mesa Councilwoman Katrina Foley is the only mayoral candidate who has stayed true to her principles and remained loyal to her supporters. Mayor Sandy Genis, by contrast, made a decision to join Councilmen Jim Righeimer and Allan Mansoor, who are part of the group she ran against in 2012 and 2016.
It seems that she did this so that she could wrestle the appointed mayor position from Foley. Mayor Genis may very well be beholden to Righeimer and Mansoor, but primarily to Righeimer, and her new allegiance could have serious negative consequences for Costa Mesans.
Righeimer will be termed out soon, but Genis and Mansoor, both of whom were elected at-large in 2016, are running for elected mayor, and the District 5 council seat, respectively. If they are elected, their allegiance to Righeimer could result in a 2019 council majority that could continue the highly unpopular reign of Righeimer.
Charles Mooney
Costa Mesa
