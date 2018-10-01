Despite what opponents say, I'm a lifelong Republican who spent a short time as an independent

I am excited at the prospect of being able to replace the members up for re-election with residents who will put city before self, instead of the other way around. Between adding 3,700 extra pages to the Museum House petition and the forced retirement of former City Manager Dave Kiff, the actions of Team Newport have been counter to the best interests of their constituents. I believe that Joy Brenner, Tim Stoaks and Roy Englebrecht will bring back much needed trust and transparency to our city. All three have my vote.