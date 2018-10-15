Newport city attorney should address business relationship between Duffield and Peotter

While we are trying to promote equality for future generations in society, and in the workplace, we must be careful of complacency and at the other end of the spectrum — overreach in our daily lives. This is obviously not a new battle but one that has been brought to the forefront again in the last two years, in part by the attitude of some of our new leaders. And like some of those in our federal government, there are members in our local government who are out of touch in the treatment of their peers. Certainly it is one of our greatest rights — the freedom of the press — and as painful as it is for some of us to read misogynistic and extremist letters in our local newspapers and online, we can presently take comfort in the fact that these views are in the minority.