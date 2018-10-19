South Coast Plaza won’t be the same without Sears

If the question was asked of District 6 candidate Joy Brenner whether she prefers Cheerios or Wheaties for breakfast the answer would be that it has nothing to do with the Newport Beach City Council. The same can be said if questioned about her political party affiliation. The answer again would have to be that political parties have nothing to do with the City Council. It is nonpartisan. Those who try to make the City Council race about political parties evidently did not pay attention to high school civics.