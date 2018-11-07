The ‘Orange Curtain’ isn't falling, but there are openings in it for qualified Democrats

Emblematic of this brand of politics was Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), who was propped up in office for almost 30 years, largely without accomplishment or service to the communities he represented. Democrat Harley Rouda has torn that curtain with his likely defeat of Rohrabacher in the 48th Congressional District, despite a significant GOP registration advantage. Finally, a race was determined on the character, qualities and leadership abilities of the candidate without regard to party.