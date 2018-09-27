I understand why Christine Blasey Ford and other women wait to come forward

I am surprised and concerned that we have not heard from Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) this election. I hear many calling him “Do Nothing Dana.” This could explain his silence and reluctance to debate his opponent or meet with his constituents. However, it is no way to represent us. Having an “R” after his name and relying on party registration disparity alone is no guarantee, especially this year, that voters will return him to office. If Rohrabacher wants to be reelected, he will have to earn it.