Gina Nick is the better choice in Newport-Mesa Area 4

A recent letter supported the reelection of Newport-Mesa Unified School District trustee Karen Yelsey (“Trustee Karen Yelsey brings experience, deep familiarity to the race,” Sept. 24). Here is why I am supporting her opponent, Dr. Gina Nick. In 2006, Yelsey was quoted in the Daily Pilot as advocating 12-year terms for trustees but now she wants to be elected to serve 16 years. The Daily Pilot also reported that Yelsey argued that the school board needed to be more than a “rubber stamp” for the administration.