Minesweeper HMS Mistletoe enjoyed a second life as a gambling ship off Newport Beach

Jim Fournier, author of the 1996 book “Tales of Balboa: Rogues, Rascals, Gamblers and Gambols,” wrote, “During the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s, wide-open gambling was commonplace in Balboa. In fact, many believed that taxes levied by the city on illegal gambling operations kept the city of Newport Beach out of bankruptcy during the Depression. All the games were fixed in one way or another, and the slot machines had shims placed in their gears so they would not stop at the jackpot.”