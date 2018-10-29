Rohrabacher and Rouda say their piece in advance of election day

I am grateful to represent you, and humbly ask to do so for another term. We still have much to accomplish together, and I want to continue fighting for freedom on your behalf and having fun doing it. We may not always agree, but you’ll always know where I stand. I will fight for you, even when special interests block our progress. I don’t care about having my name on legislation. I care about getting things done. After all, this isn’t about me. It’s about you and what’s best for America.