Girls’ volleyball playoffs heat up

This fall may be characterized as a down year for Sunset Conference girls’ volleyball, but one of its newest members is making a late-season push to change that.
Corona del Mar High has won 11 matches in a row, peaking at the right time to seize control of the newly formed Surf League. The Sea Kings (20-11, 3-0 in league) will have an opportunity to clinch at least a share of the league title on Tuesday night when they host Edison.
The Chargers (16-11, 2-1) have won five of their last seven, but the abbreviated schedule in the four-team Surf League makes Tuesday’s match a must-win if Edison hopes to contend for the league’s top spot. CdM swept the first matchup at Edison 25-16, 25-19, 25-16.
As of the most recent set of CIF Southern Section polls, the Sunset Conference did not have a team represented in the combined Division 1 and 2 rankings. Hot stretches by the Sea Kings and Chargers may change that next week.
Ocean View also has its sights set on a league title on Tuesday. The Seahawks (17-3, 7-0), ranked fourth in Division 7, can win the Golden West League outright with a win at home on Tuesday against Garden Grove (13-9, 5-2).
The Seahawks, who have also won 11 in a row, swept the Argonauts in the first half of league 25-17, 25-17, 25-17.
Pacifica Christian Orange County hosts first Triton Cup
Pacifica Christian Orange County hosted its first interscholastic regatta at Newport Seabase on Saturday.
The Tritons won six of the seven races, highlighted by a 20-second victory by juniors Alex Forbes and Hayden Shields in the men’s varsity doubles division (one minute 33 seconds).
Junior captain Dimitri Kallins won the single-man boat competition in 1:50.
Pacifica Christian competed against San Diego Cathedral Catholic in the regatta, which featured a series of 500-meter sprints.
CdM’s Mark Redman racks up more offers
Corona del Mar junior tight end Mark Redman added two more Pac-12 offers to his already impressive list of suitors this week.
On Thursday, Cal offered the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder. Former CdM quarterback Chase Garbers plays for the Golden Bears.
Garbers responded to the news on Twitter with a drawn out tweet of just Redman’s first name in all capital letters.
The next day, Redman also received an offer from the University of Washington.
Redman has 22 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Gabe Galdamez likely to miss Newport Harbor’s next football game
Late in Newport Harbor’s home football game against Huntington Beach on Friday night, a fight broke out at the end of a play that resulted in an interception.
Sailors coach Peter Lofthouse said his team was sending its defensive unit on the field, when an official ruled that senior defensive end Gabe Galdamez left the bench to join the fight.
Lofthouse disagreed with the claim, but under Rule 2027 (Player Conduct) of the CIF Southern Section Blue Book, an appeals process will not be provided. The only person who can rescind an ejection is the official who applied the original ejection.
The rule states, “Any player who leaves the confines of the bench or team area during a fight that has broken out or may break out will be ineligible for the team’s next contest.”