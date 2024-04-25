High School Roundup: Costa Mesa shocks Calvary Chapel, wins outright Orange Coast League title

Costa Mesa’s Isabella Gonzalez, seen making a defensive stop on April 5, 2023, had three hits for the Mustangs against Calvary Chapel on Wednesday.

An unexpected first saw the Costa Mesa softball team rewrite history, as the Mustangs defeated Calvary Chapel 8-4 on Wednesday at home to finish atop the Orange Coast League standings.

Costa Mesa (14-5, 9-1) defeated Calvary Chapel (14-6, 8-2) for the first time since the teams were placed in the Orange Coast League in 2007. The Eagles had won the first 35 league contests.

The Mustangs had not won a league championship in softball since 2003, when they competed in the Golden West League.

Senior pitcher Jaidyn Soldin threw a complete game, surrendering four earned runs on 10 hits. The right-hander recorded three strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Soldin also drove in two runs as part of a two-hit performance at the plate. Sophomore shortstop Isabella Gonzalez and freshman center fielder Victoria Rios each had three hits, combining to score five runs.

Juniors Jazzi Beisner and Tatiana Aguilar, as well as sophomore Emiley Davis each had a run batted in. Freshman Pamela Kibin and Analeah Vaca scored a run apiece.

The CIF Southern Section will release its softball playoff pairings on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Santiago 10, Los Amigos 2: The Cavaliers routed the visiting Lobos on Wednesday to claim the outright Garden Grove League championship.

Los Amigos (13-6, 8-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, was seeking a share of the league title. The Lobos placed second in the league.

Santiago (13-6, 10-0) has won three consecutive league championships.

Marina 5, Edison 2: The Vikings scored all five runs in the sixth to stun the host Chargers on Wednesday in a game that determined the fourth and final guaranteed playoff berth in the Sunset League.

Marina (17-9-1, 6-6) trailed 2-0 heading to the top of the sixth. Sophomore catcher Gabby DiBenedetto hit a two-run home run. Freshmen Liz Byer and Eva Mazzotti each drove in a run.

Senior Camryn Wedmore and junior Sophia Hannappel each had a run batted in for Edison (10-14, 5-7), which finished the season in fifth place.