Week 3 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. La Quinta

Breakdown: Costa Mesa hosts La Quinta, with both teams looking for their first win of the season in Friday night’s nonleague game … The Mustangs (0-3) have struggled mightily on offense, scoring a single touchdown — an 18-yard pass from Juncker to Jon Trujillo in the opener at San Gabriel Gabrielino. Costa Mesa has averaged three points per game, and it suffered a 49-0 shutout at the hands of Loara last week … Overall, the Mustangs have lost nine consecutive games, going back to last year … La Quinta reached the CIF Southern Section Division 13 semifinals last season, but the Aztecs (0-2) have not been able to stop opposing offenses to this point, allowing 44 points per game. Nadeau is the main returner from the Aztecs’ deep playoff run in 2017.