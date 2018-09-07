DAILY PILOT

Week 3 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. La Quinta

By
Sep 06, 2018 | 10:05 PM
Costa Mesa High coach David Gutierrez, right, and senior quarterback Blake Juncker hope to lead the Mustangs to their first win on Friday against La Quinta. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Costa Mesa High

Key Mustangs: Sr. QB Blake Juncker; Sr. C/DT Carlos Aguilar; Sr. G/DE Aruna Bijanjan

Key Aztecs: Sr. QB Michael Nadeau; Sr. LB Freddie Pimentel; Sr. WR/CB Trung Huynh

Breakdown: Costa Mesa hosts La Quinta, with both teams looking for their first win of the season in Friday night’s nonleague game … The Mustangs (0-3) have struggled mightily on offense, scoring a single touchdown — an 18-yard pass from Juncker to Jon Trujillo in the opener at San Gabriel Gabrielino. Costa Mesa has averaged three points per game, and it suffered a 49-0 shutout at the hands of Loara last week … Overall, the Mustangs have lost nine consecutive games, going back to last year … La Quinta reached the CIF Southern Section Division 13 semifinals last season, but the Aztecs (0-2) have not been able to stop opposing offenses to this point, allowing 44 points per game. Nadeau is the main returner from the Aztecs’ deep playoff run in 2017.

