Week 4 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Costa Mesa

Breakdown: Costa Mesa (0-4) and Los Amigos (2-1) face each other for the seventh straight year in nonleague play … The teams have split the previous six meetings since 2012, with Costa Mesa winning 13-9 last season … Los Amigos can surpass last season’s win total of two with a victory … Lobos bounced back from a blowout loss to Ocean View with last week’s 48-0 shutout of Saddleback. Chavez had a standout game at receiver, with five catches for 108 yards and three touchdowns … Costa Mesa has been outscored by a combined 152-16 in its first four games, scoring just two touchdowns … This is the Mustangs’ final nonleague game. After a bye next week, Costa Mesa opens Orange Coast League play at home against Santa Ana on Sept. 27.