Week 1 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Santiago

Breakdown: Costa Mesa (0-1), led by first-year coach David Gutierrez and coming off a 37-6 loss at San Gabriel Gabrielino, looks to avoid its second 0-2 start in three years when it hosts Sanatiago … Friday’s game is the first of the season for the Cavaliers … Juncker completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jon Trujillo last week as the Mustangs avoided the shutout … Costa Mesa plays Santiago for the ninth straight year in a nonleague game, and the teams have split the previous eight meetings 4-4 … Santiago beat Costa Mesa 28-7 last year at Garden Grove High … Santiago has not had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2014.