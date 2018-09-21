Week 5 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Garden Grove

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Garden Grove High
Key Lobos: Sr. QB Brandon Tinoco (40 of 74 passing for 648 yards, nine TDs and three INTs); Jr. RB/DB Brian Pacheco (65 carries for 506 yards and three TDs; 17 catches for 330 yards and two TDs); Jr. WR Adolfo Chavez (10 catches for 212 yards and six TDs)
Key Argonauts: Sr. QB/CB Jacob Zazueta (25 of 38 passing for 320 yards and four TDs; 37 carries for 261 yards and one TD); Sr. RB/OLB Mike Carrillo (74 carries for 733 yards and 11 TDs); Sr. MLB/TE Jose Carrillo (six catches for 53 yards and one TD; 37 tackles, two INTs)
Breakdown: Following blowout victories over Saddleback and Costa Mesa, Los Amigos (3-1) looks for its third straight win in this nonleague game against Garden Grove (4-0) … Despite being at Garden Grove High, the game is designated as a home game for Los Amigos, which also uses the field … Los Amigos has already surpassed its win total from last year’s 2-8 season and has its best start since 2013, when the Lobos started the season 6-1 … Garden Grove, which won the Garden Grove League in each of the last six seasons, left this year for the Big 4 League … The Argonauts, ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 9, advanced to the Division 8 quarterfinals last season … Mike Carrillo has surpassed 100 yards rushing in each of the Argonauts’ first four games, and has at least two rushing touchdowns in each game as well.