Week 7 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Rancho Alamitos

Breakdown: Los Amigos tries to avoid its third straight loss as it plays Rancho Alamitos in a Garden Grove League game … The Lobos (3-3, 0-1 in league) lost 37-14 to La Quinta last week and have lost junior running back Brian Pacheco for the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered the previous week against Garden Grove, Los Amigos coach Carl Agnew said … Agnew said junior Juan Contreras, sophomore Andrew Cummins and junior Joseph Garcia will all play running back in the absence of Pacheco, who had 509 yards rushing and seven touchdowns this season. Each of the three players had at least five carries against La Quinta, with Garcia the most successful as he had seven carries for 105 yards and a touchdown … Rancho Alamitos (3-3, 1-0) defeated Santiago 16-14 last week in its league opener … The Vaqueros have beaten the Lobos in each of the previous three years in league play, including last year’s 50-7 Rancho Alamitos victory.