Fountain Valley pounds Huntington Beach, hands state's top-ranked baseball team worst loss of season

"We hung a changeup and Wentz hit the grand slam," said Huntington Beach coach Benji Medure, who used seven pitchers and they combined to give up 18 hits, seven for extra bases. "We just missed the spot and that kind of set the stage for the rest of their at-bats. They were having tough at-bats from the first inning to the last inning. Their hitting approach was awesome. It was one of those days where we got our butts kicked, and it is not going to affect us at all on Friday. We are going to come back. We're going to be fine."