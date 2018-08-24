Week 1 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Western

Breakdown: Huntington Beach and Western both look to improve to 2-0 by winning this nonleague game … The Oilers, ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 6, are coming off a 41-15 win over Canyon. Western, which is No. 2 in Division 11, routed Cerritos 69-33 last week behind seven touchdown passes from Muñoz … Muñoz threw two touchdown passes each to Cassius Savage and his twin brother, Caine Savage … Western, which went 4-6 last year, has not started a season 2-0 since 2012 … Huntington Beach, which lost its first three games last season, is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2013, the year the Oilers went on to win the CIF Southern Section Southwest Division title.