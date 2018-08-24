Week 1 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Western

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Western High
Key Oilers: Sr. WR/CB Jeremiah Flanagan (four catches for 100 yards, one TD; three tackles); Sr. RB/SS Arick McLawyer (16 carries for 132 yards, two TDs; two tackles); Sr. MLB John Gosney (10 tackles, including four for a loss)
Key Pioneers: Sr. QB Anthony Muñoz (17 of 27 passing for 340 yards, seven TDs, no INTs); Jr. WR/FS Cassius Savage (three catches for 95 yards, two TDs); Sr. RB/FS Rahsaan Hester (18 carries for 133 yards, two TDs)
Breakdown: Huntington Beach and Western both look to improve to 2-0 by winning this nonleague game … The Oilers, ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 6, are coming off a 41-15 win over Canyon. Western, which is No. 2 in Division 11, routed Cerritos 69-33 last week behind seven touchdown passes from Muñoz … Muñoz threw two touchdown passes each to Cassius Savage and his twin brother, Caine Savage … Western, which went 4-6 last year, has not started a season 2-0 since 2012 … Huntington Beach, which lost its first three games last season, is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2013, the year the Oilers went on to win the CIF Southern Section Southwest Division title.