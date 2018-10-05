Edison girls’ tennis edges Huntington Beach in Wave League opener

“We’ve circled this one since we played Mater Dei [in our season opener Aug. 21],” Lemons said. “We got whooped [13-5] by Mater Dei, and I told them it didn’t matter, we would get better before we played Huntington Beach … We were just concerned about how we could get our best team ready to go by today, and they stepped up. I would nervous that they would, because our girls are kind of hard to motivate, but it worked out well.”