Marina moving on from Farish as softball coach

Marina High has decided to move on from Mandee Farish as its softball coach, athletic director Michelle Spencer confirmed on Saturday.
Farish succeeded the highly successful Shelly Luth as head coach of the softball program, serving four years in that position.
Marina had qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but the Vikings did not advance past the first round in either of those appearances.
“Mandee is an alum of Marina, gave everything she had to the program and we appreciate her time here,” Spencer said via email. “Unfortunately, our softball program went from being one of the top in Orange County to a mediocre one in the last four years.”
Over her time with the program, Farish’s teams compiled a record of 51-56. Marina finished tied for third place in the Sunset League in each of the last three seasons.
“Mandee has grown over the four years, but the program has been hovering around .500 the entire time, and there was no progression year to year,” Spencer added. “We felt we needed to try and get a more experienced coach who could bring back the competitiveness and make a run at another league title.”
Spencer said that interested candidates in the Marina coaching job can email her at mspencer@hbuhsd.edu.