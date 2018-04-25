Newport Harbor clinches third straight Sunset League boys' volleyball title with win at Edison

The beat went on for the Newport Harbor High boys' volleyball team on Tuesday evening.
Another match resulted in another victory for the Sailors, who currently lay claim to many a title.
Undefeated Newport Harbor added to its incredible season with a 25-22, 25-9, 25-17 sweep at Edison, securing at least a share of the Sunset League title with two league matches remaining.
No outward celebration came from the Sailors (25-0, 8-0 in league) after guaranteeing themselves a share of the league crown for the third year in a row. This group expects to be the last team standing.
They are the top-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll. According to MaxPreps.com, Newport Harbor is not only the top team in the state, but in the entire nation.
"Our goal is to win CIF, and then after that, our goal is to win state," Newport Harbor junior outside hitter Dayne Chalmers said. "We've had a pretty successful season thus far, and we're looking to do more."
Senior outside hitter Cole Pender and Chalmers each had 11 kills to lead the Sailors.
Junior outside hitter Jack Higgs added eight kills. Junior libero Ryan Schroeder and junior setter Joe Karlous anchored the defense with seven digs apiece.
The Sailors have a stockpile of weapons at their disposal, and they use them to keep fresh players on the court at all times. Seniors Ethan Talley and Will Axton, as well as sophomore Caden Garrido, all saw time at middle blocker.
In addition, junior opposite Jack Rogers saw extended playing time in the third set.
"Every day in practice, we're basically playing against the No. 1 team in the nation," Schroeder said of the Sailors' depth. "Everyone's getting pretty good in practice, and I don't think we have a weakness."
Throughout the season, Newport Harbor has taken the best punch of its opponents. Up to this point, however, the Sailors have deflated the opposition with their consistency.
Edison coach Matt Skolnik said that Newport Harbor has "the best ball control around," adding that it becomes taxing to play solid defense against a team that is always in system.
"They're so consistent," Skolnik said. "They keep coming at you. It definitely takes its toll, and you see how the second game went after the first one.
"They're number one for a reason. You have to come out and execute pretty flawlessly in order to stay in the game with them."
Senior middle blocker Trevor McKay had a team-high seven kills for the Chargers (10-12, 5-3). Junior outside hitter Caden Satterfield added five kills, and junior setter Niko Boone handed out 23 assists.
Newport Harbor managed to take the first set on one of Karlous' two solo blocks. It would be one-way traffic for the Sailors in Game 2.
"It's hard to stay consistent for an hour, an hour and a half, to keep playing consistent volleyball," Sailors coach Rocky Ciarelli said. "That's something we do, so to stay with us, you have to do the same. It's not easy."
The Sailors have rarely been challenged, especially in best-of-five matches. They have 11 sweeps in 13 such contests. Newport Harbor has yet to be taken to a fifth set this year.
In the Division 1 playoffs last year, Newport Harbor played two five-set matches. One of those came in a second-round victory against Manhattan Beach Mira Costa.
The Sailors host the Mustangs (18-4), ranked No. 8 in Division 1, in a nonleague match at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
