Jimmy Harris returns to lead Ocean View boys' basketball

“The last words he really said to me were, ‘Don’t feel obligated [to take over for me],’ because he knew the weight of it,” said Jimmy Harris, who wound up splitting the coaching duties with Walsh in 2011-12. “He knew that when he passed away that someone was going to have to fill the void, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, ‘Hey, man. It’s OK. You don’t have to step into these shoes, unless you’re 100% clear that you want to.’ It took the weight off my shoulders. It gave me the confidence to say, ‘I am not ready for this.’ It gave me the confidence to wait until the time was right, when I was confident that I had the time to spend [to be a head coach].