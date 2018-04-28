Ocean View boys’ volleyball shows toughness in loss to Loara

In just over a week, the Ocean View High boys' volleyball team will compete in its first CIF Southern Section playoff game since 2012.
The Seahawks did not get into that position without becoming a band of brothers that would do anything for each other.
That much was evident, even with host Loara beating Ocean View 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 in Friday's Golden West League match.
Ocean View (8-10-3, 5-4 in league), which has locked up the league's third automatic playoff berth, challenged the league champion Saxons (17-7, 9-0). The Seahawks made the sets close despite a noticeable difference in the rosters.
A single reserve made up Ocean View's bench.
When junior setter Hunter Miller got the worst of a knee-on-knee collision in the fourth set, he pleaded his case to stay in. He convinced Seahawks coach Joshua Nehls to give him a shot, but he eventually had to be pulled.
"I asked him what happened, and he said, 'I feel like I dislocated my knee,'" Nehls said. "We don't know what that actually means, but he starts walking around, saying, 'I feel fine.'
"When you see him running, obviously, he's in pain and he's got tears in his eyes."
After being spelled by Andrew Hovis for a few points, Miller returned to the match. He said he has never missed a match, and if it is up to him, he will not miss the season finale on Monday at Orange ahead of the Division 4 playoffs.
Senior opposite Khristian Nielsen appreciated Miller's toughness, even if he did not expect him to continue in the match.
"He's a warrior," Nielsen said. "He's a tough guy. He's [crazy], but he'll do what he has to do to get us the win. We don't have many guys, but we have guys who do what they have to do to get the win."
Miller had 20 assists, four service aces and two blocks. Nielsen had a team-high 10 kills and two blocks. Junior outside hitter Jackson Petrovich added eight kills.
Junior middle blocker David Lucio led the Saxons with 11 kills and four blocks. Senior opposite Aaron Ornelas added eight kills and three blocks.
In one of the plays of the match, sophomore opposite Duy-Thien Tran ran down a loose ball on the right side of the net. He saved the ball by diving underneath the bleachers, and Loara went on to win the point.
"[Our coach] tells us to always hustle during practice," Tran said. "We don't want the ball to drop at any time. Wherever the ball is, we're always going at it."
