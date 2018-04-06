High school roundup: Huntington Beach baseball wins second straight at Boras Classic

Huntington Beach High scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead and edge Vista Murrieta 6-5 in a Boras Classic South baseball tournament consolation game at Mater Dei High on Thursday.
Justin Brodt and Jag Burden drew consecutive walks with the bases loaded in the sixth, and Jake Vogel's sacrifice fly brought in Cole Minato to put the Oilers up 6-4.
Huntington Beach (15-3), ranked No. 2 in the state by CalHiSports.com, plays No. 19 San Diego Cathedral Catholic (8-4) in the ninth-place game at JSerra High on Friday at 6 p.m. Both teams have won two straight since opening the tournament with one-run losses.
The Oilers, who only had three hits against Vista Murrieta, walked seven times. Brian Reed hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 2-2 in the second inning, and Vogel doubled and Edward Pelc singled.
Nick Morlett earned the save by getting the final two outs. Reliever Jeremy Wiegman picked up the win after striking out two and allowing an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.
San Luis Obispo Tournament: Fountain Valley beat Turlock Pitman 10-0 in the first game on Thursday and it defeated Templeton 8-2 in the second game.
Michael Klug and Grant Salamon combined to throw a three-hit shutout against Pitman. Klug struck out five.
Jake Brooks, Sebastian Murillo and Cole Wentz each had a double and a run batted in during the first game for Fountain Valley (10-6).
In the second game, Murillo went three for four with two RBIs and a double. Cedrick Perez doubled in two runs.
Jacob Garcia had a trip and scored two runs against Templeton.
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Newport Harbor 15, Estancia 3: Ace Thayer and Julian Hernandez swept at No. 1 doubles for the visiting Sailors in a nonleague match on Thursday.
Ben Charlson and Julian Pearce won both of their sets at No. 2 doubles for Newport Harbor (8-4), which resumes Sunset League play at Huntington Beach on Monday.
Jake Hastings and Jonathan Do each won one singles set for Estancia (3-6), which hosts Godinez in an Orange Coast League match Tuesday.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Foothill 16, Corona del Mar 3: Lauren Rowe, Ellery Amdor and Joslyn Simaan scored goals for the Sea Kings in Thursday's nonleague match at home.
CdM (3-6) plays at Woodbridge on Monday at 3:15 p.m.
*
SOFTBALL
Fullerton 12, Newport Harbor 1: Lindsey Blanchfield collected the host Sailors' only hit and run in Thursday's nonleague game.
Eliana Gottlieb picked up the RBI.
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores of high school games, or other newsworthy items from youth, college and professional sports, contact the Daily Pilot sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Fall: football, girls' golf
Winter: boys' basketball, boys' soccer
Spring: baseball, boys' golf
*
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Fall: boys' water polo, girls' tennis
Winter: girls' soccer, girls' water polo
Spring: boys' tennis, swimming, lacrosse
*
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Fall: girls' volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls' basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys' volleyball, track and field, softball