High school roundup: Huntington Beach wins 12th straight baseball game behind Josh Hahn's blast

Junior Josh Hahn hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to lead Huntington Beach High to a 10-7 win in a Sunset League baseball game at Los Alamitos on Tuesday.
Hahn's homer gave the Oilers a 7-3 lead. The UCLA commit was two for four with a walk.
Huntington Beach (12-2, 4-0 in league), ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll, won its 12th straight game.
Nick Lopez hit a solo homer and finished three for four with two runs batted in for the Oilers, who face Edison at Angel Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Fountain Valley 10, Edison 4: The visiting Barons broke open the Sunset League game with a five-run seventh inning on Tuesday.
Fountain Valley's Cole Wentz went two for three with five RBIs, while Noah Amenta and Jake Brooks had two hits apiece.
Matt Swartz was two for three with a home run and double for Edison (6-9, 0-4 in league).
The Barons (7-5, 2-2) host Marina in a league game on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Laguna Beach 11, Costa Mesa 0: Jack Loechner, Remy Mackel and Cutter Clawson combined to throw a two-hit shutout and strike out 10 in the host Breakers' Orange Coast League game on Tuesday.
Laguna Beach's Christian Holm went three for four with two RBIs and a double.
The Breakers (8-4, 4-0 in league), No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, have a first-place showdown in league at home with Estancia at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
James Welsher had both hits for Costa Mesa (5-8, 1-3). The Mustangs host Godinez in Thursday's league game at 3:30 p.m.
Estancia 2, Calvary Chapel 1: Sophomore Jake Covey earned the win after throwing five innings for host Estancia, which improved to 4-0 in the Orange Coast League on Tuesday.
Nick Mazur got the save for Estancia (9-3 overall), No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 5.
Corona del Mar 12, Irvine 1: Junior Tommy Wilcox threw a complete game, striking out three and allowing five hits and one run in the Sea Kings' Pacific Coast League home game on Tuesday.
Alex Rosen and Kieran Sidebotham produced three hits each for CdM (6-4, 3-1 in league), which resumes league play with Woodbridge at Ryan Lemmon Stadium on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Los Amigos 11, Santiago 5: Sophomore Juan Gutierrez and junior Roberto Contreras had three hits each to lead the Lobos to their second straight Garden Grove League win on Tuesday.
Los Amigos (2-7, 2-2 in league) is at home against La Quinta on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Ocean View 8, Santa Ana 2: The Seahawks improved to 4-1 in the Golden West League at home on Tuesday.
Ocean View (9-5 overall) faces Cypress at Angel Stadium on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Fountain Valley 0: Junior outside hitter Jack Higgs had six kills, and the host Sailors defeated the Barons 25-10, 25-23, 25-19 in a Sunset League match on Tuesday.
Junior opposite Jack Rogers added five kills for Newport Harbor (18-0, 2-0 in league), ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division 1.
Fountain Valley drops to 6-9 overall and 0-2 in league.
Corona del Mar 3, University 0: Senior outside hitter Brandon Browning had 12 kills to lead the host Sea Kings to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-21 win in Tuesday's Pacific Coast League match.
Kevin Kobrine and Tyler Flood each contributed six kills for CdM (14-3, 3-0 in league), ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 1.
Austin Chandler added five kills, and sophomore setter Jaden Glenn had 27 assists.
Webb 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: Tritons sophomore Josh Sims had 10 kills and two service aces, but host Webb won 29-27, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20 in a San Joaquin League match on Tuesday.
Junior Evan Nordstrom added five kills and 11 digs for the Tritons (4-8, 1-2). Junior Jackson Hilbert had 11 digs, and Junior Caleb Snider added two blocks.
*
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Newport Harbor 87, Fountain Valley 83: Ayla Spitz won the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 freestyle as the Sailors upset the defending Sunset League champion Barons in Tuesday's meet at home.
Spitz touched in 1 minute, 49.63 seconds to win the 200 free and 1:05.24 to win the breaststroke for Newport Harbor (2-0 in league). Kili Skibby won the 50 free in 25.09 seconds for Newport Harbor, and Carly Yasko won the 100 free in 53.82.
The Sailors also swept all three relays.
Hannah Farrow won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly for Fountain Valley (0-2 in league).
*
BOYS' SWIMMING
Newport Harbor 101, Fountain Valley 69: The Sailors improved to 2-0 in the Sunset League after winning Tuesday's meet at home.
Senior Nick Halphide won the 100-yard butterfly in 52.69 seconds and the 50 free in 21.74 for Newport Harbor. Reed Stemler won the 100 free in 49.52 and was second in the 100 backstroke to teammate Jason Grew (59.28).
Senior Joshua Doan won the 500 free in 5:00.15 for Fountain Valley (0-2 in league).
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Fountain Valley 15, Newport Harbor 3: Justin Nguyen swept in singles for the Barons in Tuesday's Sunset League opener on the road.
The doubles teams of Justin Pham and Tommy Trinh, Brandon Keller and Vivek Savsani, as well as Eric Tadros and Kai Rodriguez, also swept for Fountain Valley (6-3 overall).
The Barons, ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, play host to Huntington Beach on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Josh Watkins won twice in singles for Newport Harbor (6-4), which is home against Edison on Thursday.
*
SOFTBALL
Costa Mesa 10, Magnolia 0: Senior catcher Haley Sheffner had a home run and three RBIs to lead the host Mustangs in a nonleague game on Tuesday.
Junior center fielder Katie Belmontes had a double and three RBIs, and senior third baseman Valerie Castro scored two runs.
Junior pitcher Haley Wolf threw five innings to earn the victory, taking her record to 6-3.
Costa Mesa improved to 10-3 overall with its seventh straight win. The Mustangs travel to take on Corona del Mar (3-7-1) on Thursday in a Savanna Showcase game.
Garden Grove 4, Ocean View 0: Pitchers Prestine Pablo and Desyree Arizmendi allowed just one hit apiece in the nonleague game, but the host Seahawks fell to 5-5 overall on Tuesday.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Los Alamitos 11, Newport Harbor 8: Delaney Knipp scored five goals for the Sailors in Tuesday's nonleague game on the road.
Mariana Miller scored twice for the Sailors and Caroline Farley added a goal. Willa Rath made eight saves.
Newport Harbor (4-6) plays host to Trabuco Hills on Thursday at 5 p.m.
*
BOYS' GOLF
Costa Mesa 214, Saddleback 287: Junior Blake Juncker earned the individual medalist honor by shooting a five-over-par 40 for the Mustangs in an Orange Coast League match on the Mesa Linda Course at Costa Mesa Country Club on Tuesday.
Jimmy Solano shot a 41 for the Mustangs (2-1 in league), and Cooper Crandall had a 43.
Huntington Beach 204, Fountain Valley 208: Senior Danny Smith was the individual medalist with a one-over-par 37 in the Oilers' Sunset League match at Mile Square Golf Course on Tuesday.
Josh Vo led the Barons with a 40.
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores of high school games, or other newsworthy items from youth, college and professional sports, contact the Daily Pilot sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Fall: football, girls' golf
Winter: boys' basketball, boys' soccer
Spring: baseball, boys' golf
*
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Fall: boys' water polo, girls' tennis
Winter: girls' soccer, girls' water polo
Spring: boys' tennis, swimming, lacrosse
*
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Fall: girls' volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls' basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys' volleyball, track and field, softball