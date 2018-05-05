High school roundup: Newport Harbor, CdM earn top seeds in CIF Division 1 boys' volleyball playoffs

The undefeated Newport Harbor High boys' volleyball team will continue to have the biggest of targets on its back as it enters the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
The section released its boys' volleyball pairings on Friday, with the Sailors (28-0) receiving the top seed in the Division 1 draw. Back Bay rival Corona del Mar (26-4) is seeded third, meaning that the teams will only meet again in the event that they both advance to the final.
Sunset League champion Newport Harbor opens at home against Northwood (8-6), which is the third entry out of the Pacific Coast League.
Pacific Coast League champion CdM will host San Clemente (21-11). The Tritons are the third entry from the South Coast League.
First-round matches of the main draw are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, unless otherwise noted.
A pair of opening round matchups will have local schools squaring off against each other.
Pacifica Christian Orange County (10-10) will visit Sage Hill (12-7-1) in a Division 4 wild-card match on Monday at 6 p.m.
In Division 1, Orange Coast League champion Laguna Beach (16-9) will host Huntington Beach (25-5), which was the runner-up finisher from the Sunset League.
Edison (11-13), the third-place team from the Sunset League, will travel to South Coast League champion Tesoro (21-5) to open the Division 1 playoffs.
Ocean View (9-10-2) will battle Lancaster Eastside (19-10) in a neutral site match at Fountain Valley High on Saturday at 3 p.m. as part of the Division 4 wild-card round.
::
BASEBALL
Huntington Beach 6, Los Alamitos 5: The Oilers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to pull off a come-from-behind win on the road Friday, clinching their second straight outright Sunset League title.
Senior Justin Brodt doubled in a run to tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh, and then Huntington Beach went ahead on junior Edward Pelc's run-scoring double. They had two hits apiece.
Dylan Ramirez pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save for the Oilers (24-4, 12-1 in league), ranked No. 3 in California by CalHiSports.com.
Huntington Beach's Josh Hahn went four innings in his start, allowing two earned runs on five hits. He also hit a two-run home run.
Huntington Beach has two games left in the regular season next week, both with fourth-place Edison (14-13, 6-7). The Oilers play at Edison on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., before hosting the Chargers on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Costa Mesa 6, Laguna Beach 3: Junior Tyler Corkhill hit a home run and had three runs batted in for the host Mustangs, who snapped the Breakers' 29-game winning streak in the Orange Coast League on Friday.
Laguna Beach (17-9, 12-1 in league) still clinched the outright league title after second-place Estancia (9-4 in league) lost to Calvary Chapel 6-2 on Friday.
Omar Munoz was three for three with two RBIs for the Mustangs (12-15, 8-5), who are in third place in the league, a game behind Estancia and a game ahead of Calvary Chapel (11-7, 7-6). Each team has two games left in league play next week.
Costa Mesa hosts Godinez at TeWinkle Park on Monday at 6 p.m., while Laguna Beach plays at Estancia on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Corona del Mar 10, Irvine 3: Senior J.T. Schwartz was three for four with a home run and two doubles for the Sea Kings in Friday's Pacific Coast League game at home.
Luc Stuka hit two home runs and had four RBIs for the Sea Kings, who also got a homer from Chazz Martinez. Martinez got the win, allowing no earned runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking three while striking out nine.
CdM (18-5, 11-2 in league), ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, remained a game back of top-ranked and first-place Beckman (20-3-1, 12-1 in league) with two games left next week. The Patriots beat Northwood 8-1 on Friday.
The Sea Kings play host to Woodbridge on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Marina 4, Newport Harbor 1: Junior Cory Lewis led the host Vikings to their second straight Sunset League win by going two for four with four RBIs and a double on Friday.
Steven Casas and Braden Wylde each had a double for Marina (10-19, 3-10 in league), which shares fifth place with the Sailors (8-17, 3-10). The Vikings wrap up the season with two games against third-place Fountain Valley (16-10, 7-6) next week.
Newport Harbor's Cameron Mahaffy drove in a run. The Sailors' final two league games next week are with second-place Los Alamitos (16-10, 8-5).
::
BOYS' SWIMMING
Pacific Coast League finals: Corona del Mar finished third as a team Friday at Irvine's Woollett Aquatics Center.
Senior Ryan Schildwachter won the 100-yard breaststroke for CdM in 55.57 seconds. Sophomore Tanner Pulice was second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke.
Northwood won the league title.
::
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Pacific Coast League finals: Corona del Mar finished fifth on Friday at Irvine's Woollett Aquatics Center.
Freshman Michelle Tekawy won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute 3.34 seconds. Tekawy was also fourth in the 200 individual medley.
Irvine won the league title.
