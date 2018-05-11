High school roundup: Sage Hill baseball wins second-place showdown in Academy League

Drake Mossman's walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Sage Hill School baseball team to a 4-3 win over visiting St. Margaret's, clinching second place in the Academy League on Thursday.
Sage Hill (16-7, 9-3 in league), which entered the game tied for second with the rival Tartans, will be the league's No. 2 entry in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs for the second straight year. The section will release the playoff pairings on Monday, with Sage Hill playing in the first round on May 18.
Mossman threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out two while allowing three runs and three hits. He also finished two for three with a double, two runs scored and a walk.
Conner Hatz and William Ho had two hits apiece for the Lightning.
Huntington Beach 7, Edison 3: Ken Takada hit two home runs and Nick Lopez homered for the Sunset League champion Oilers, who closed out the regular season at home on Thursday.
Next for Huntington Beach (25-5, 13-2 in league), ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll, is the playoffs. The Oilers find out on Monday who they play in the first round on May 18.
Edison (15-15, 7-8), which finished in fourth place, hopes it can earn an at-large playoff berth.
Connor Aoki went two for three with a triple for the Chargers.
Fountain Valley 9, Marina 2: Jake Bitzer homered in the host Barons' final Sunset League game on Thursday.
Fountain Valley (18-11, 9-6 in league), the league's third-place team, learns on Monday which team it will open the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs with on May 17.
Jake Brooks was three for four with a run batted in for the Barons, who will be making their first postseason appearance in three years.
Cade Palma was one for two with an RBI for Marina (10-21, 3-12), which will miss the playoffs after sharing fifth place in the league.
Woodbridge 1, Corona del Mar 0 (nine innings): The Sea Kings lost the extra-inning affair on the road Thursday and finished second in the Pacific Coast League.
Chazz Martinez tossed seven shutout innings for CdM (19-6, 12-3), which finished behind league champion Beckman (22-3-1, 14-1). Martinez struck out 11 and only gave up one hit while walking two.
The Sea Kings, ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, learn on Monday who they will face in the first round of the playoffs on May 17.
Los Alamitos 7, Newport Harbor 2: The Sailors' season ended Thursday at home.
Newport Harbor (8-19, 3-12 in league) split fifth place in the league with Marina, while Los Alamitos (18-10, 10-5) finished second.
Ocean View 3, Orange 1: The Seahawks wrapped up Golden West League play at home on Thursday.
Ocean View (17-3, 11-4 in league), the league's runner-up finisher, will start the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs in the first round on May 18.
La Quinta 8, Los Amigos 0: Elias Delgadillo went two for three for the host Lobos' in Thursday's final Garden Grove League game.
Los Amigos (7-17, 5-10 in league) finished fourth in the league.
::
BOYS' SWIMMING
CIF Southern Section Division 1 preliminaries: Corona del Mar senior Ryan Schildwachter qualified second for finals in the 100-yard breaststroke on Thursday at Riverside City College.
Schildwachter touched in 55.94 seconds, behind only Henry Wu of Northwood (55.12).
Huntington Beach senior Jake Cavano qualified fifth in the 50 free in 20.94, while Oilers senior Grant Brehm qualified eighth in that event in 21.09 and ninth in the 100 free (46.49).
Edison junior Taylor Whitmore qualified sixth in the 100 butterfly in 49.90.
Two relays also made the championship finals. Newport Harbor's 400 freestyle relay qualified sixth in 3:07.60, and CdM's 200 medley relay qualified ninth in 1:36.60.
The Division 1 finals are Saturday at 4 p.m. at Riverside City College.
::
GIRLS' SWIMMING
CIF Southern Section Division 1 preliminaries: Newport Harbor junior Ayla Spitz qualified first for finals in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle on Thursday at Riverside City College.
Spitz touched first in the 200 in 1 minute 46.58 seconds, and the 500 in 4:48.03. She also helped the Sailors' 200 free relay team of Ayla Spitz, Carly Yasko, Dinny Stevens and Zoe Spitz qualify second in 1:35.36. The Sailors' 400 free relay team featuring the same four swimmers also qualified second (3:27.79).
Huntington Beach freshman Madelyn Harris qualified second in the backstroke in 54.25, with Marina junior Sage Matsushima qualifying fourth in 55.31. Matsushima qualified second in the 100 butterfly in 54.08, with Fountain Valley junior Hannah Farrow in third (54.48).
Farrow also qualified second in the 200 individual medley (2:02.01). Marina senior Terra Matsushima qualified fourth in the 100 free in 51.70, with Huntington Beach senior Natalie Crocker in seventh in 52.13.
Shayla Erickson of Fountain Valley qualified fifth in the 500 free (4:57.66), with Stevens qualifying sixth (5:01.30).
Corona del Mar's 200 free relay team qualified fourth in 1:36.79, and the Sea Kings' 200 medley relay team qualified sixth in 1:47.13.
The Division 1 finals are Saturday at 4 p.m. at Riverside City College.
::
SOFTBALL
Calvary Chapel 13, Estancia 5: Emily Kubisty had three hits and Dylann Douglass added two hits for the host Eagles in an Orange Coast League game on Thursday.
Estancia, ranked eighth in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 poll, finished the season on a three-game losing streak to finish fifth in the league.
The Eagles (13-10, 3-7 in league) will find out if they have received a wild-card playoff berth on Monday, when the section releases the brackets at noon.
