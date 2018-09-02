High school roundup: CdM boys’ water polo improves to 2-0

Junior Tanner Pulice scored a game-high four goals as the Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo team beat Rancho Cucamonga Los Osos 16-6 on Saturday in a nonleague game at CdM.
Shane Papa added three goals for CdM (2-0), while Matthew McMillen, Tyler Harvey and Gavin Reed each scored twice. Harvey dished out three assists, as did Aden Mina.
Corona del Mar hosts La Verne Damien in another nonleague game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Newport Harbor 9, Coronado 3: Reed Stemler and Makana Sanita each had three goals and two steals for the Sailors in their season opener on the road Saturday.
Jonny Rimlinger had three assists, and Jack White had two.
White, Ike Love and Makoto Kennedy also scored for Newport Harbor. Eli Liechty earned three exclusions, and Blake Jackson made 11 saves.