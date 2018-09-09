High School Roundup: Laguna Beach boys' water polo places fourth at Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions

The Laguna Beach High boys’ water polo team finished fourth at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Saturday after losing a pair of matches at Santa Barbara High.
The Breakers fell to Los Angeles Loyola 13-5 in the semifinals, then dropped a 13-9 decision to Mater Dei in the third-place match.
Colton Gregory and Logan McCarroll each scored twice for Laguna Beach (4-2) in the Loyola match, and Will Clark added a goal. McCarroll drew five ejections, and Caden Capobianco made 10 saves.
Gregory led the scoring against Mater Dei with five goals, while McCarroll scored three and Clark also scored. Capobianco made seven saves.
Loyola won the tournament, beating Moraga Campolindo 14-13 in the title match.
Laguna Beach hosts La Verne Damien in a nonleague match Tuesday.
Newport Harbor 7, The Bishop’s School of La Jolla 5: Goalkeeper Blake Jackson made eight saves for the Sailors in Saturday’s nonleague match at Newport Harbor High.
Makoto Kenney scored twice, while Ike Love, Tommy Kennedy, Makana Sanita, Jack White and Reed Stemler had one goal each.
Kenney and Stemler each had two steals, while Love drew three exclusions. Kennedy, Kenney, Sanita and Jake Liechty each had an assist.
Newport Harbor hosts Foothill on Tuesday at 4 p.m.